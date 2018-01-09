go

Kickstart your year with a sci-fi adventure

Corn Exchange theatre season opens with a journey to the impossible

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

The Corn Exchange kickstarts the spring theatre season with Little Soldier Productions’ acclaimed show Journey to the Impossible, on Saturday, January 27.

With the help of bicycles, bandanas and neural space travel, three kids unlock the door to another dimension and go on an adventure to the impossible. Once there, they take on intergalactic challenges, fight invisible forces and uncover new, jaw-dropping possibilities.

Set in 1982, and inspired by the novels of Jules Verne, Journey to the Impossible is a coming of age quest that features epic songs, cinematic storytelling and even hip-hop dance. With nods to the likes of The Goonies, and hints of Stranger Things, this play pays homage to the timeless adventure stories and beloved sci-fi films of the 80s.

Little Soldier Productions use physical theatre, comedy, and live music to produce funny yet touching shows. They have toured previous plays internationally, receiving both acclaim and awards along the way, including a Stage Award for Acting Excellence at the Edinburgh Fringe 2014.

Suitable for children aged 10+ and nostalgia-seeking adults alike - it's a retro adventure for all the family.

Picture: Fabian Bodet
