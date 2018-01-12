go

Dream big, gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts

Merging circus and street theatre performance art with the artistry of air sculptures

Airplay

Riding in on the wind and landing softly upon the Oxford Playhouse stage tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (afternoon and evening) is physical comedy duo Acrobuffos with Air Play, a modern spectacle that brings to life the very air we breathe. Picture flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating above and the biggest snow globe you’ve ever seen...

Air Play is the creation of husband and wife team Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone, merging circus and street theatre performance art with the artistry of Daniel Wurtzel’s air sculptures

