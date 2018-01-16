Wantage loves its brass

Pictured are Wantage Silver Band outside Charlton School in 1974. They formed as a children’s band in 1972 when the previous Town Band folded. Initially, there were just 5 youngsters; however, the Band have a policy of welcoming all who wish to play brass, providing instrument and tuition, and now totals almost 200 players. There are 4 full bands, plus beginners groups, a Junior Band, and a Big Band. There are 3 contesting Bands of which The 'Wantage Band’ is in the top section for National Contests and has reached the National Finals held in the Albert Hall twice in the past 4 years. They are appearing on Saturday at the Reading Salvation Army Hall with a world-leading euphonium virtuoso as their special guest - find out more in this coming Thursday's Newbury Weekly News arts and entertainment section N2.