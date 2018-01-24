go

Hot off the press! Rewind South 2018 line-up

Acts just announced for the greatest 80's festival in the world

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

10th anniversary of the festival at Temple Island Meadows, Henley, 17-19 August

KOOL & THE GANG – OMD – BILLY OCEAN - JIMMY SOMERVILLE & THE REWIND BIG BAND – MARC ALMOND - KIM WILDE – PAUL CARRACK - THOMPSON TWINS’ TOM BAILEY – HOWARD JONES – SHALAMAR – ROLAND GIFT – HEAVEN 17 – MIDGE URE – THE ORCHESTRA STARRING ELO FORMER MEMBERS – JASON DONOVAN – NIK KERSHAW – CHESNEY HAWKES – T’PAU – FROM THE JAM – CHINA CRISIS – NEVILLE STAPLE – ROACHFORD – ODYSSEY – DOCTOR & THE MEDICS – WANG CHUNG – TOYAH – MAGIC NOSTALGIC

 

Tickets on sale at rewindfestival.com

 

