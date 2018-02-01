go

Exhibiting among Old Masters

Upper Basildon artist at Christ Church Picture Gallery

Trish Lee

Reporter:

Trish Lee

Nick Schlee

Nick Schlee at opening in Oxford

FRESH from his London exhibition Abstractions – 10 large abstracts and their source landscape paintings – Upper Basildon artist Nick Schlee is now rubbing shoulders with the Old Masters at the internationally-renowned Christ Church Picture Gallery, Oxford, with Drawing to Painting.

Abstractions makes clear exactly where the idea for Schlee’s abstract paintings come from. Looking closely at small areas of the brushwork in his oil landscapes, he has enlarged them some 10 times to become the basis of big, dramatic abstractions, providing an unusual opportunity to compare the original inspiration with the final painting. This Oxford show examines in depth a selection of his oil paintings, beside which is the colour pastel drawing made on the spot, along with either a colour sketch or larger charcoal study done from the original drawing. The lessons learnt from the charcoal – perhaps its heightened reliance on tonal contrasts or emphasised linear rhythms, are often included in the finished work. The exhibition continues until April 9.

Leading off from Drawing to Painting, is the exquisite Thinking on Paper: Drawings by Old Masters (to April 30).The internationally renowned drawings collection in the Picture Gallery at Christ Church is regarded as one of the most important private collections of Old Master drawings in the country and includes work by the masters; Leonardo, Michelangelo, Dürer, Raphael and Rubens. For reasons of conservation the entire collection cannot be permanently on show, but a selection is always on view.

If you’ve never visited this gem of a gallery – they also have a number of fabulous Russian icons of the 17th and 18th centuries on show – now’s a good time. Entry £4/£2 conc, free to University members and National Art Pass holders.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Newbury man admits killing his five-month-old son

Disused building in Newbury goes up in flames

Disused building in Newbury goes up in flames

Newbury town councillors object to "garish" Diamond Tap rebranding

Newbury town councillors object to "garish" Diamond Tap rebranding

Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox

Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox

Arts & Ents

Nick Schlee at Oxford Opening
Arts & Ents

Exhibiting alongside Old Masters

Upper Basildon artist at Christ Church Picture Gallery

 
three billboards
Arts & Ents

Parable for our time

FILM REVIEW: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 
Arts & Ents

Oldman's finest hour

 
Arts & Ents

Hot off the press! Rewind South 2018 line-up

 
Arts & Ents

One for Star Wars fans

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33