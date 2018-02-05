The Royal Opera presents Puccini’s Tosca in Newbury

You can experience The Royal Opera’s production of Puccini’s classic thriller Tosca live in cinemas worldwide on Wednesday . One of the all-time great operas, Tosca combines drama, passion and glorious music. Instantly recognisable music from Tosca has been used countless times in film and television, most memorably as the soundtrack to an action scene in James Bond thriller Quantum of Solace.

Set in Rome, the story follows painter Mario Cavaradossi who is captured and sentenced to death by Scarpia, the sadistic Chief of Police. Mario’s life can be saved and his freedom granted providing, his lover, Tosca, gives herself to Scarpia.This production is conducted by Dan Ettinger and stars the Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka as Tosca. Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja) sings the role of Cavaradossi, alongside Canadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley, singing the role of Scarpia.

The performance lasts three hours and includes two intervals which feature exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and creative team.

Tosca is sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Catch it at The Corn Exchange and at Vue