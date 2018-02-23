go
Fri, 23 Feb 2018
Reporter:
Trish Lee
Tomorrow night's (Saturday)Harp and a Monkey show at Arlington Arts has been cancelled. Phone: 01635 244218 http://www.arlingtonarts.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Lane closures to hit the A34 and M4
Prison for veteran conwoman
Vicious town centre attack caused life-changing injuries
Newbury man who terrorised woman avoids jail
standard
Council tax bills set to rise by almost six per cent in West Berkshire
Six per cent increase to council tax bills will 'punish' West Berkshire residents
Thatcham parking charges would be "final nail" for some traders
Videos
Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean
Newbury diamond couple say that 60 years have ‘gone so quickly’
Mystery mum wins support for fake speed camera
Video Gallery
Hi mummy and daddy
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
What's on today - Tap Factory
Arts & Ents
Harp & Monkey gig cancelled
Nothing short of a Marvel
FILM REVIEW: BLACK PANTHER A superhero movie that not only features a nearly all-black cast, but also an African-American writer-director and co-screenwriter
Admire the cut of the filmmaker’s cloth
New Test for brass player
Truck announces line-up
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News