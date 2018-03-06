Cellist takes a bow

English cellist Philip Daish-Handy, who has entertained audiences across the world, will be performing at Croft Hall, Hungerford, on Saturday (8pm), as part of Arts For Hungerford’s year round programme of events.

Known for his musicianship and projection, Philip came to prominence after winning the prestigious Music at Beaulieu Competition in 2005. This led to solo performances at the Wigmore Hall; Steinway Hall; Adrian Boult Hall; Coda Hall; and Symphony Hall. Philip then went on to win the prestigious Symphony Hall Recital Prize in 2010. As a solo artist, Philip has played all the major concertos with orchestras throughout the UK.

Philip has recently released two encore CDs with Martin Penrose and a celebrated rendition of the Elgar Cello Concerto. Future recordings releases include the Haydn Concertos. Philip holds several important teaching positions for the West Berkshire Cello Academy, the National Chamber Music Course and Yorkshire Young Sinfonia, and is principal cellist of the Nova Foresta Classical Players.

He will be joined in Hungerford by Martin Penrose to celebrate the release of their second album. These two artists will perform a colourful selection of great music, including ‘The Swan’, ‘Summertime’ and other classics.

Arts for Hungerford are offering free entry for up to two children per adult to this event. Buy tickets from Hungerford Bookshop or through ArtsForHungerford.com and just bring along your children on the night.