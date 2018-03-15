Youth theatre solve a wartime riddle

LOCAL playwright Danielle Pearson has written a spiffing mystery play, Digging For Victory, for The

Watermill’s Senior Youth Theatre, who performed it at the Bagnor theatre last week. It is set during the Second World War and the large talented cast of 30 youngsters captured the spirit of life in the 1940s, as England braced itself for the war on the home front.

Read ROBIN STRAPP's review in this week's N2 Arts & Entertainment section of the Newbury Weekly News.