ONE of London’s best chamber choirs, the Nonsuch Singers, return to Douai on Saturday (7.30pm) with a programme that features Schütz’s St Matthew Passion and The Little Match Girl Passion, with Stephen Mills singing the part of the Evangelist and Leo Selleck as Jesus. Tickets £12 (£10 concessions/under-16s free), available from the Corn Exchange.

Visit www.cornexchangenew.com