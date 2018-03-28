THE traditional Music and Reflections for Good Friday take place at Douai Abbey at 8pm, sung by the Douai Abbey Singers with Reflections given by monks of the abbey. The music will include some of the Responsories for Good Friday by Michael Haydn, younger brother of the now more famous Joseph. As a child, Michael was regarded as a brighter student than Joseph – and as a treble choirboy his singing was more admired than that of Joseph. Later in life Michael was highly regarded as a composer by both his brother and Mozart. The Responsories for Holy Week by Michael Haydn are concise, but of remarkable quality and could be set alongside the better-known Responsories of Victoria.

Also included is music by Monteverdi, Mawby, Perosi, and Tallis.