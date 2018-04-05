Songs of love, loss and protest

Get along to Arlington Arts on Saturday to hear musician Pete Coe tell his Stories So Far.

Coe celebrates narrative folk songs, rooted in English traditions, classic ballads and broadsides, rural yarns, travellers tales, songs of love, loss & protest, learned from the old songcarriers and songsmiths he’s met over a lifetime on the road. He performs with great skill, presents with authority and good humour and encourages audience involvement.

In 2016 he was awarded a Gold Badge by English Folk Dance & Song Society for outstanding services to English folk music.

His new CD ‘The Man in the Red Van’ has been played on national and local folk radio programmes and has gathered excellent reviews in the folk press.

Visit www.arlingtonarts.co.uk for details