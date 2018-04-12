Grab a guide

What is your favourite piece of public art in West Berks and North Hants?
THIS year’s Open Studios guide to studios, exhibitions and visual arts events taking place between May 12 and June 3 has now been issued to the 123 participating artists and makers and designated pick-up points around the area. The directories can be used as a guide to the artists’ work, where their studios are sited and specific opening times and there is a list of free hands-on workshops on offer. This is a special year for the West Berkshire and North Hampshire scheme – its 30th anniversary – so get your hands on a copy and start planning your trail. The taster Insight exhibition featuring the work of each artist – ceramics, sculpture, painting, jewellery, prints, textiles, photography, wood, metal, glass and stone work, and digital media – is taking place concurrently, at Arlington Arts. Visit www.open-studios.org.uk
