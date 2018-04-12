Grab a guide

go

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

THIS year’s Open Studios guide to studios, exhibitions and visual arts events taking place between May 12 and June 3 has now been issued to the 123 participating artists and makers and designated pick-up points around the area. The directories can be used as a guide to the artists’ work, where their studios are sited and specific opening times and there is a list of free hands-on workshops on offer. This is a special year for the West Berkshire and North Hampshire scheme – its 30th anniversary – so get your hands on a copy and start planning your trail. The taster Insight exhibition featuring the work of each artist – ceramics, sculpture, painting, jewellery, prints, textiles, photography, wood, metal, glass and stone work, and digital media – is taking place concurrently, at Arlington Arts. Visit www.open-studios.org.uk

