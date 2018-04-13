Meet the artists

Next month, 123 local artists open their workshops and exhibitions to visitors as part of the 30th Open Studios Scheme. Over the coming weeks, newburytoday will be meeting some of the artists and makers, starting with the scheme’s president, sculptor Johannes von Stumm, whose work will be on show in the Watermill theatre gardens throughout the three weeks from May 12 to June 3. Watch the video.

www.open-studios.org.uk