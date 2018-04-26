go

Award-winning concert pianist at Bedwyn this weekend

Olga Stezhko launches music society's summer series

ANOTHER year has rushed by and the Bedwyn Music Society concert series begins at St Mary’s Church, Great Bedwyn, tomorrow (Friday) with Olga Stezhko, piano. The programme includes:

Suite Bergamasque, Debussy
Partita No. 5 in G major, JS Bach
Images, Book 2, Debussy
Two Dances, Scriabin
Etudes-Tableaux op. 39 nos 3&8, Rachmaninov
Six Pieces op.118, Brahms
Vers La Flamme, Scriabin

The season follows with:

Friday, June 8: Clare McCaldin, mezzo-soprano, Paul Turner,
piano.

Pictures from an Exhibition (for piano), Mussorgsky
Sea Pictures (for voice and piano), Elgar
Two Songs (Red Roses and Red Noses, Come on Algernon), Lord Berners

Thursday, July 12: Pelleas Ensemble: Luba Tunnicliffe, viola, Henry Roberts, flute, Oliver Wass, harp.

Elegiac Trio, Bax
Syrinx, Debussy
Sonata, Debussy
Moroccan Sketches, Stephen Roberts
Spanish Dance, de Falla
Rondel, Rodney Bennet
Le Tombeau de Couperin, Maurice Ravel, arr. Mortlock

Friday, September 14: Organ Celebration.

A concert to celebrate the restoration of the historic Walker organ in St Mary’s Church, Great Bedwyn. This rather special instrument is being substantially restored, thanks to grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Samuel William Farmer Trust and local villagers whose generosity has made this possible.

The society has a loyal membership, but there’s plenty of room for more, so do encourage your friends and contacts to go and enjoy the concerts (tickets at the door. Members £12, non-members £15, children free.All concerts begin at 7.30pm. Don’t forget to take a cushion.

