Award-winning concert pianist at Bedwyn this weekend

ANOTHER year has rushed by and the Bedwyn Music Society concert series begins at St Mary’s Church, Great Bedwyn, tomorrow (Friday) with Olga Stezhko, piano. The programme includes:

Suite Bergamasque, Debussy

Partita No. 5 in G major, JS Bach

Images, Book 2, Debussy

Two Dances, Scriabin

Etudes-Tableaux op. 39 nos 3&8, Rachmaninov

Six Pieces op.118, Brahms

Vers La Flamme, Scriabin

The season follows with:

Friday, June 8: Clare McCaldin, mezzo-soprano, Paul Turner,

piano.

Pictures from an Exhibition (for piano), Mussorgsky

Sea Pictures (for voice and piano), Elgar

Two Songs (Red Roses and Red Noses, Come on Algernon), Lord Berners

Thursday, July 12: Pelleas Ensemble: Luba Tunnicliffe, viola, Henry Roberts, flute, Oliver Wass, harp.

Elegiac Trio, Bax

Syrinx, Debussy

Sonata, Debussy

Moroccan Sketches, Stephen Roberts

Spanish Dance, de Falla

Rondel, Rodney Bennet

Le Tombeau de Couperin, Maurice Ravel, arr. Mortlock

Friday, September 14: Organ Celebration.

A concert to celebrate the restoration of the historic Walker organ in St Mary’s Church, Great Bedwyn. This rather special instrument is being substantially restored, thanks to grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Samuel William Farmer Trust and local villagers whose generosity has made this possible.

The society has a loyal membership, but there’s plenty of room for more, so do encourage your friends and contacts to go and enjoy the concerts (tickets at the door. Members £12, non-members £15, children free.All concerts begin at 7.30pm. Don’t forget to take a cushion.