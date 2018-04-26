go

A fundraiser for Enborne church

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

There's a variety of entertainment lined up this weekend in Words, Music & More - a spring concert in aid of St Michael's Church, Enborne - including light opera, songs from musical theatre, a violinist and two pianists. There are also contributions of poetry both humorous and serious, some comedy and lots more... 

All this at the church tomorrow (Friday) at 7pm for a £10 ticket that includes a glass of wine. Tickets are on the door, or in advance (01488) 657257.

