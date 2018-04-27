go

You are invited to a Florentine wedding

If you love music, Italy or the Renaissance don't miss it this weekend

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

'A Wedding in Florence 1539' - Newbury Chamber Choir’s concert on Saturday, at 7.30pm in St John’s Church, Newbury - is a rare opportunity to hear the complete music written for the hugely significant marriage of Cosimo de' Medici and Eleonora di Toledo in Florence during the golden age of Renaissance art and music.  The music, newly arranged for voices and instruments, is as varied as it is beautiful and includes rapturous double choruses to transport us back to that golden era.  The sumptuous wedding festivities were presided over by a theatrical Master of Ceremonies and the account of them, by an eccentric poet, is a feast in itself.   Don Crerar takes on the role of the poet Giambullari.  With a team of fine young vocal and instrumental soloists, no-one who loves music, Italy or the Renaissance will want to miss this event.  Tickets £15, School pupils free.  More information from www.newburychamberchoir.org. 

 

