World’s most stunning wildlife photography

The world-renowned photography exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, has opened at The Base and will run until Sunday, April 26.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 55 features exceptional images that capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world. While inspiring curiosity and wonder, the images also remind us of the fragility of our planet and our responsibility to protect it.

Corn Exchange director Grant Brisland said before leaving on his current sabbatical Down Under: “It’s a delight and privilege to bring this exhibition to The Base, particularly as the previous instalment launched the building last year and was enjoyed by more than 3,500 people.

“It’s always a really beautiful exhibition and reminds us what an extraordinary planet we live on. As we individually and collectively take steps to reduce the impact we have on the environment, these pictures remind us of what we’re aiming to protect for future generations.”

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that has showcased the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for more than 50 years.

Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives some 48,000 entries from 100 countries, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s 100 award-winning images have embarked on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by over a million people.

Director of science at the Natural History Museum and member of the competition’s judging panel, Dr Tim Littlewood, said: “For more than 50 years this competition has attracted the world’s very best photographers, naturalists and young photographers, but there has never been a more important time for audiences all over the world to experience their work in our inspiring and impactful exhibition. Photography has a unique ability to spark conversation, debate and even action. We hope this year’s exhibition will empower people to think differently about our planet and our critical role in its future.”

There are Relaxed Days (February 20 and April 8), where there will be reduced numbers admitted into the gallery and extra staff will be on hand to offer support to those with additional needs. Families are welcome to enjoy the exhibition at any time, but on Parent and Baby Day (March 11) there will be soft play mats and toys provided within the exhibition space for little ones to enjoy.

There is also the chance to extend your visit to The Base with workshops and talks that take a deeper look into the highlighted topics of the exhibition. For adults there is Clothes Swap, Don’t Shop (January 16 and March 26) which offers the chance to swap items that are no longer needed and make a contribution to remedying fast fashion. For those who would like to revive a wardrobe favourite, the Clothing Revival Workshop (February 4) can offer some simple mending and sewing techniques. There is also the chance to brighten up your bathroom and create your own soap bar in the Soap Making Workshop (February 25).

Talks include Eco Bricks Talk/Meet Up (March 5), an informal meet up about eco-bricking and creative ways to repurpose plastic and packaging in Free Pantry (March 19), led by Lydia Benetó Turner of Lonely Lentil, who shares her mission to end food packaging waste.

Younger audiences between ages seven and 12 can create and decorate their favourite animal in the Clay Animals workshop (February 22 ) or learn how to draw animals from around the world in the Cartoon Animal Drawing workshop (March 1).

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition runs at The Base until Sunday, April 26, 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm).

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 55 exhibition opening times and tickets: Open Wednesday to Sunday plus April 13 (Easter Monday). Advance tickets £9 (£7.50 concs, £6 under-16s, £7 groups of 10+, under-fives free). On the door tickets £10.50 (£9 concs, £6 under-16s, under-fives free).

To book tickets online visit www.thebasegreenham.co.uk or call the Corn Exchange box office on 0845 5218 218 (calls cost 2p per minute plus your telephone company’s standard access charge).

