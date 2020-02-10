Anish Kapoor returns to MAO for solo show

Exciting news from Modern Art Oxford which has announced the exhibition Anish Kapoor: Painting will open at the gallery on September 26, running to January 24.

This unique exhibition of paintings by Kapoor, who was born in Mumbai in 1954 and now lives and works in London, has been curated with the internationally-celebrated artist.

The show will explore the paintings that have been an integral part of Kapoor’s studio practice.

The materiality of Kapoor’s substantial body of new works pushes the boundaries between sculpture and painting into visceral new ground.

This will be the second time Kapoor has exhibited at Modern Art Oxford, the first being his inclusion in India: Myth and Reality in 1982, which showed his seminal sculptural works.

