Marlborough LitFest cancelled

IT became increasingly inevitable, but booklovers were hoping otherwise, that Marlborough LitFest would be cancelled this year. And the news was released this morning:

The LitFest committee says: “It is with great sadness that we have decided to cancel the main programme for this year’s LitFest. So much of the festival is about lively debate, authors mingling with the audience and the buzz of the Town Hall, all of which are hard to replicate while following the essential guidelines to keep everyone safe from Covid-19.

“We’ve been excited to see the range of virtual events on offer from other larger festivals and would love to have created something similar. But, as a small volunteer team, we would rather focus our energy on providing a few activities over the coming months to keep our audience sharing views about books and reading.

“For now we are thrilled to see The White Horse Bookshop open again in Marlborough High Street. We will keep talking to them and other local organisation about ways in which the Marlborough LitFest can contribute to supporting the arts at this challenging time. And of course we look forward to seeing everyone for the return of the festival from September 30 – October 3, 2021.”

THE BIG TOWN READ

The 2020 Big Town Read is Platform Seven, the latest novel by bestselling author Louise Doughty who was due to come to Marlborough for the festival. Every year the Marlborough LitFest, along with the support of local libraries, chooses a book which is suggested for local reading groups and individuals to read, ahead of the author appearing at the LitFest. This will take place as an online session at 6pm on Saturday, September 26 during which the audience will be able to put questions to Louise.

Louise Doughty is the bestselling author of nine novels, including the number one bestseller, Apple Tree Yard - subsequently a hugely successful TV adaptation. She has also written one work of non-fiction and five plays for radio. Previous Big Town Read authors have included Laline Paull, Sathnam Sanghera, Jackie Kay, Rachel Joyce and Raynor Winn.

FREE EVENTS FOR LOCAL SCHOOLS

The LitFest is passionate about encouraging a love of reading and books to its younger audiences in its annual series of live author talks to local primary and secondary school children. This year these are likely to be online, taking into account safety guidelines at the time.

COMPETITIONS

This year’s annual children’s competition for local primary schools is titled ‘Greek Gods Top Trumps’, focusing on Greek mythology. The competition was sent out to local primary school teachers just before lockdown and will hopefully give some entertainment to children at home; entries need to be in by 11 September, with prizes sponsored by Haine and Smith Opticians in Marlborough.

New for 2020 is the ‘Love Books’ Competition for adults and young people, run in association with English Literature at Bath Spa University. Entrants should explain their choice of favourite book, poem or play in either 750 words or in a video (no more than four minutes), with prizes of £300 for the winner in each age group and £100 for each runner-up. Entries close on July 17; for more information on the competition, visit: www.lovebookscompetition.org

For updated Festival information, please visit: www.marlboroughlitfest.org