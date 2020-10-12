£240k Government funding for Newbury's Corn Exchange

SOME great news just received from the Corn Exchange – as part of today’s announcement from the Arts Council England and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Newbury's arts organisation has received £240,045 as part of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The Corn Exchange is one of more than 1,300 organisations from across England who have received a share of £257m of Government money to help them survive the next six months.

Following its closure in March, the Corn Exchange quickly developed a programme of digital activity to keep people entertained and connected during lockdown.

It reopened in September with a range of classes and workshops, some online and others in person, along with a programme of films, broadcast screenings and live performances, all delivered in a Covid-secure manner.

Social distancing requirements have significantly reduced the capacity of these events but the Corn Exchange believes it is vital to begin performances and activities again for its community.

Corn Exchange director Katy Griffiths said: "This is very welcome news, and this funding will go some way to supporting our activities over the coming months.

"I am very pleased that our approach to managing this crisis and finding ways to safely reopen our buildings and resume our events has been recognised in this way.

"Along with the rest of the arts industry, all the while that social distancing prevents us from bringing full audiences together we face a hugely critical time.

"The support we have received from our local community has been vital in helping us through this period, and now more than ever we encourage people to continue buying tickets or to consider making a donation to our Save Your Corn Exchange: Fund the Future Campaign.’

Despite reducing costs wherever possible and utilising government schemes such as furlough, the Corn Exchange is facing a loss of income this year of £750,000.

Earlier this month it launched its Save Your Corn Exchange: Fund the Future campaign with a target of raising £100,000 to protect the future of the arts centre.

To find out more about how you can help, please visit www.cornexchangenew.com/fundthefuture