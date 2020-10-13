Tell a tale for Quentin

The Base has launched a creative writing and illustration competition for young people aged seven to 15 years, inspired by the works of Quentin Blake.

The Base, in Greenham Business Park, reopened to the public last month with the exhibition Quentin Blake and John Yeoman: 50 years of Children’s Books (see N2’s review on newburytoday).

Much-loved illustrator Quentin Blake has had a number of extended collaborations with writers, but the longest of all has been with John Yeoman.

Their first book, A Drink of Water in 1960, launched Quentin Blake’s career in children’s book illustration and since then they have worked together on nearly 50 projects.

House of Illustration’s Quentin Blake and John Yeoman 50 Years of Children’s Books exhibition, running at The Base until Sunday, December 6, is the first to celebrate this partnership.

The Base exhibitions and visitor assistant Camilla Dingee, said: “The winners will receive tickets to come and see this wonderful exhibition and explore the magical world of John Yeoman’s storytelling alongside Quentin Blake’s inky characters.”

We will print the winning entries in the Newbury Weekly News and they will also be exhibited in the Runway Gallery at The Base for all to read and enjoy.

The short story can be up to 500 words and we would love for the young people to illustrate their story with a picture or two of their characters and/or where they set their tale. Be as imaginative as you like – take the reader on a journey with you and your characters!

Entrants will be split in to two age groups (seven to 11 years and 12 to 15 years) with one winner chosen from each age group and announced via The Base’s Facebook and Instagram accounts a few days later.

Entries, with the child’s name and age, can be submitted by email to admin@thebasegreenham.com by Sunday, November 1.

See www.thebasegreenham.co.uk for all the details and full terms and conditions.