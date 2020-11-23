Eloise and Christian told a tale to take the prize

The Base at Greenham has announced the winners of its Tell a Tale short story and illustration competition for young people and the Newbury Weekly News is pleased to share the winning creations with you.

Young people from seven to 15 years old were encouraged to get creative and write a story on whichever subject took their fancy.

Eloise Oderberg, aged 11, won the 7- 11 year-old category with her dark tale The Truth About Unicorns and Christian Foster, aged 12, won in the 12-15 category with his story Flight Gone Wrong.

The judging panel was made up of staff from The Base and the Corn Exchange’s education team, as well as Newbury author and poet Toni Kent.

There is a recording of Toni reciting both stories on The Base Facebook page. You can also read the stories, in full, in the current edition of the Newbury Weekly News.

Eloise and Christian won tickets to visit the Quentin Blake & John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books at The Base and will also see their work displayed in the Runway Gallery for visitors to the arts venue to view.

Quentin Blake & John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books is open from 10am to 5pm (last entry 4pm) Wednesday to Sunday from Thursday, December 3, until Sunday, December 13.

Eloise Oderberg, above, was the winner in the 7-11 years category.

Christian Foster, above, won the older category.