Scratch choir fun

Enjoy a night of singing and supper at The Watermill on Monday from 6pm to 9pm. Following a light meal in the Bagnor theatre’s beautiful tithe barn restaurant, participants will have the chance to learn a selection of songs led by professional composer and musical director Lin Marsh. No experience is necessary and the evening is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Tickets are £25. To book for Songs and Supper, please call the Watermill Outreach Team on 01635 570934.