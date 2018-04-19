Royal visit for 40th Newbury Spring Festival

It has just been announced that Sophie, Countess of Wessex will be attending the Newbury Spring Festival concert at Shaw church on May 17. This is the music festival's 40th anniversary. Three of the countries leading musicians - soprano Ruby Hughes and cellist Natalie Clein, alongside pianist Julius Drake - will be performing as Tre Voci, in Voice of the Soul, at St Mary's Church. For full programme details, visit www.newburyspring.org.uk