Footstomping folk aim to ACE it

Hérétique, who play fresh and innovative music based on foot-stomping traditional dance tunes and sensational songs from all over Europe, are heading for Newbury's ACE Space.

Interlacing elements of jazz, classical music and furtive references to popular culture, every live performance is a riot of hilarity, virtuosity, laughter and showmanship.

The trio deliver dazzling vocals with accordion, bagpipe and hurdy-gurdy combining to create infectious melodies and driving rhythm.

Each member of Hérétique is an acclaimed musician.

Murray Grainger (button and piano accordions, bandoneon, vocals) is one of the UK’s most influential accordionists. He has played contemporary classical repertoire with some of the country’s leading orchestras and opera companies, but his first love is traditional music. He previously appeared at ACE Space as a member of Monster Ceilidh Band.

Jon Loomes (hurdy gurdy, guitar, vocals) is a consummate performer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and ethnomusicologist, also renowned for his work with traditional English folk music.

Michael Beeke (bagpipes, recorder, percussion, vocals) is one of Britain’s most innovative and original bagpipers, a European dance music specialist. He is an expert in early music, studying in particular the development of bagpipe repertoire from the medieval period to its present day place in modern folk traditions.

They will be supported at ACE Space on Saturday, May 12 by Andover duo Ma Polaine's Great Decline.