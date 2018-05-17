Film festival moves to Corn Exchange

Newbury's annual Out The Box film festival is coming to the town centre for this, its fifth year.

It has relocated from Arlington Arts to the Corn Exchange for an evening of the best short films, from the local area and submitted nationally.

The new venue choice allows easier access, with train links less than five minutes away, for local people and filmmakers to make the most out of what the festival has to offer - and to grab a bite to eat beforehand.

The evening showcase starts at 7.30pm on June 2. At the end of the evening, filmmakers take Out The Box trophies home after being judged by an expert panel - as well as the audience themselves, using an online voting system.

Tickets for the films that will make you laugh, cry, and jump out your seats can be purchased online here. Films in the film festival may contain adult humour.