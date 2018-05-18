Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Video preview: 'Truly a Dream you wish would go on forever....'

A Midsummer Night's Dream at The Watermill Theatre

Photo by Scott Rylander

‘Truly a Dream you wish would go on forever…’ says N2 reviewer Robin Strapp.

The Watermill’s Midsummer Night’s Dream is a little bit of magic. Read the whole review in next Thursday’s Newbury Weekly News.

Until then, meet the Watermill Ensemble and find out what to expect from this imaginative new version of Shakespeare's timeless comedy.

A Midsummer Night's Dream runs until Saturday, June 16, 2018 and tickets can be purchased online at The Watermill's website.

