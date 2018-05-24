Volunteer for an exciting theatre project

South Street Arts Centre, Reading, is looking for some dedicated volunteers available on June 23 and 24 to guide audience members through the Reading Abbey Quarter in an amazing promenade performance.

This unpaid opportunity will require individuals to escort the audience between the five short scenes taking place throughout the ruins, ensuring they have an enjoyable experience during the performance.

You would need to be available on at least one of the days between 10am and 6pm,however, there will be a lunch break where volunteers will be provided with lunch.

This is a great chance to become involved in an exciting community project to celebrate Reading’s history and a chance to experience the work of several local theatre companies.

In Ruins is an immersive, site-specific theatre experience that will bring to life several moments within the Reading Abbey Quarter’s history as part of a Heritage Lottery Fund project to celebrate the re-opening of the Abbey ruins.

For more information about the project, please visit https://www.readingabbeyquarter.org.uk/whats-on/sitelines-presents-ruins

To get involved, please contact John Luther at john.luther@reading.gov.uk.