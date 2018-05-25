Rousing finale to festivities

Sands of time running out for museum's festival mandala
Fri, 25 May 2018
The 40th Newbury Spring Festival fortnight draws to a close this weekend, with a grand orchestral concert at St Nicolas Church on Saturday night, at which the Festival Chorus celebrate their 20th year.
Stephen Barlow conducts Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra in an all-Mozart programme, with thrilling extracts from Don Giovanni and his 40th Symphony.
The Mass in C Minor concludes this year’s festival and will be preceded by a blessing prayer from resident artists, the Tibetan Monks of Tashi Lhunpo Monastery.
See Thursday’s N2 for all the latest reviews.
