Roll up, roll up for Saturday night street theatre

Newbury commemorates the life and times of the famous Victorian impresario 'Lord' George Sanger, who was born in the town, tomorrow (Saturday) with a street tribute to his magnificent parades, which featured a remarkable menagerie of exotic animals.

Expect live music, performance and puppetry on a grand scale in Northbrook Street and Market Place, from 7pm.

The event is part of Circus 250, a national anniversary programme celebrating 250 years of British Circus, together with the West Berkshire Museum exhibition 70 Years a Showman, in conjunction with the National Fairground and Circus Archive, presenting a glimpse into the life of Sanger and the world of Victorian performers, travelling fairs and British circus past and present.

Among the artefacts there will be remarkable photos of Sanger’s circus never before shown in the UK.

Look out also as the exhibition spills over into the street and images find their way into all corners of the town…