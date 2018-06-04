Free talks at Greenham Control Tower

The extraordinary history of Greenham Common and its unique natural environment will be shared in a series of fascinating, free talks at Greenham Common Control Tower during the summer months. They will give people the opportunity to visit the Grade II listed building ahead of its opening as a visitor heritage attraction in September.



The talks will reflect the military history of Greenham Common, its national and international significance and the Common’s ecology, nature and wildlife.

Tim Prince of the Royal International Air Tattoo will describe the days when the Air Tattoo was held on the Common in ‘Can We Borrow Your Airfield?’ on Wednesday (June 6). Jonathan Sayers will talk about the history of the Common’s airfield on June 26. The restoration of the Common from military base back to its natural environment will be described by Alex Cruickshank and Ed Cooper in A Special Place For Wildlife - The Story of the Restoration of Greenham and Cookham Commons on July 18. Greenham Common as a place for protest will be reflected in ‘Why we stayed and what we achieved: Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp 1981 - 1993’ by Juley Howard and Lynette Edwell on August 1. The myths surrounding civilian evacuation in wartime will be dispelled by Dr Martin Parsons in ‘I’ll Take That One’ on August 8, and Colonel Mike Relph’s talk on August 29 is called The Kennet Valley at War. All talks start at 7.30pm. Please book your free tickets in advance.



Funding received from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, has enabled the programme of talks and will also be used to train volunteers and to plan and launch new exhibits and interpretations of Greenham Common’s history at the Control Tower. A series of ticketed live interpretation events marking the official opening of Greenham Common Control Tower will take place from September 8 to 16. Booking at cornexchangenew.com/events.



There will be a fundraising quiz night at Greenham Common Control Tower on Saturday, June 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £1.50. Find out more and book tickets https://bit.ly/2kB2gi3

