Two crafty robbers, one tiny ladybird and a farmyardful of fun

Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s fine prize cow… But they reckon without the tiniest, quietest creature of all: the Ladybird has a plan of her own.

 

What the Ladybird Heard Live comes to the Corn Exchange from Friday to Sun this week as part of a major UK and international tour.

 

Join the woolly sheep, hairy hog, fat red hen and dainty dog as they take on the villains in this hit musical stage adaptation of the much-loved book by Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks.

 

A 55-minute action-packed adventure has original songs, live music, puppetry, plenty of audience participation and lots of laughs for families with children aged three and up.

 

www.cornexchangenew.com

 

If you miss it in Newbury, What the Ladybird Heard is live on stage at the Haymarket, Basingstoke, from July 12 to 15. Visit anvilarts.org.uk

