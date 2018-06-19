Renowned theatre school presents classic Eliot

Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, one of the most renowned and well-respected conservatoire drama schools in the UK – which boasts such alumni as Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, Olivia Colman, Sir Patrick Stewart and Samantha Bond - comes to the Corn Exchange next week with George Eliot’s classic novel The Mill on the Floss. Adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Helen Edmundson, this re-imagining turns Eliot’s story of first love, sibling rivalry and regret into a theatrical examination of the psyche of one of literature’s most charismatic heroines. With its poignant portrayal of sibling relationships, The Mill on the Floss is considered George Eliot's most autobiographical novel.

The Mill on the Floss, Corn Exchange, Tuesday, June 26, 7.30pm www.cornexchangenew.com