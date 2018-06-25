Looking back at much-loved painter's life

The Christopher Hall retrospective currently running at West Berkshire Museum features details about this much-loved painter’s life in Newbury and abroad and has a selection of paintings from his studio alongside those from the museum collection. One of the area’s most accomplished professional painters, Hall, who died in 2016, was a regular participant in the Open Studios scheme. Included in the exhibition are a couple of very early paintings, which feature a much flatter style of painting than in his later years. There are a scenes of Newbury and many around West Berkshire in general. Catch it before it closes on July 1.

The show is open from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Friday.

See Thursday's Newbury Weekly News for the N2 review