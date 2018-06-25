Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Looking back at much-loved painter's life

Christopher Hall retrospective at Newbury museum

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Chris Hall

The Christopher Hall retrospective currently running at West Berkshire Museum features details about this much-loved painter’s life in Newbury and abroad and has a selection of paintings from his studio alongside those from the museum collection. One of the area’s most accomplished professional painters, Hall, who died in 2016, was a regular participant in the Open Studios scheme. Included in the exhibition are a couple of very early paintings, which feature a much flatter style of painting than in his later years.  There are a scenes of Newbury and many around West Berkshire in general.  Catch it before it closes on July 1. 

The show is open from 10am to 4pm, Wednesday to Friday.

 See Thursday's Newbury Weekly News for the N2 review

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New retailer could be coming to Newbury at closed pub site

New retailer could be coming to Newbury at closed pub site

Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury

Cyclist injured following hit and run in Newbury

£50 Green bin charge to be delayed

Green bin charge to be delayed

End of an era for Newbury FC

End of an era for Newbury FC

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33