Calling all trombone players

Vacancy with award-winning South Berks Concert Band

A rare opportunity for a 1st trombone position has come up within the award-winning South Berks Concert Band.

Are you of grade 7 standard or higher? A good sight reader and confident player? Looking to play some different music or in a different ensemble? Maybe you know someone looking for a new opportunity? Just moved into the area and looking for a band?

They are looking for a trombone player to fill a space within the section as one of their players has left the band. They are looking for someone willing to work with the rest of the section to cover parts, but primarily to play 1st trombone alongside another player, including taking on some of the solos.

The band rehearse in Mortimer, just south of Reading, every Friday evening. Take a look at www.southberksmusic.org.uk for more information about the band and get in touch at SBCB_Music@yahoo.com if you would be interested in joining.

You would be able to join for a couple of weeks trial before making a mutual final decision on becoming a member.

