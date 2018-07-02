Wanted: memories of Greenham Common Control Tower

As Greenham Common Control Tower prepares for the opening of the new visitor attraction in September, there will be a Share and Tell Day next Saturday, July 14 (11am to 4pm).

The Control Tower will house exhibitions that explain the history of the building and include stories of people involved in its history. They will reflect events that took place at the tower and on the common from World War II to the Cold War, and the common’s nature and wildlife.

Greenham Control Tower Ltd director Meg Davies says: ‘The Share and Tell Day will be an informal, community event and a chance for us to hear stories from local people about their experiences, or memories of life at Greenham Common. If they have objects they’d like to bring along, we will take photos for our archives. We’re not asking people to donate anything, just help us build a picture of Greenham Common which will be fascinating for visitors to the Control Tower and a valuable educational resource for the many school pupils we anticipate will visit during the months and years ahead.’

The directors are particularly keen to hear from anyone who worked in the Control Tower built by the USAF between 1951 and 1953. It is a Grade II listed building and was an active air traffic control centre until it closed in 1992.

Refreshments will be available from the café and there will also be a barbecue. You can find out more about the Share and Tell Day and a series of free talks on the Control Tower Facebook page

Greenham Common Control Tower has received funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to support its opening in September. The funding, made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, will be used to train volunteers as well as enabling exhibitions and interpretations of its history. For information about becoming a volunteer email greenhamtowervolunteers@gmail.com