Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Thursday's Bedwyn concert cancelled

Injury to Pelleas Ensemble harpist postpones recital until next season

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

pelleas

THE talented Pelléas Ensemble, who were due to play at St Mary's Church, Great Bedwyn, as part of Bedwyn Music Society's summer music series have had to cancel Thursday's concert due to injury of one of its musicians.

The trio comprise viola player Luba Tunnicliffe, flautist Henry Roberts and Oliver Wass on harp.

The music society issued the following statement on Monday:

"We are sorry to announce that the harpist in the ensemble has suffered an injury and will be unable to play for several weeks.

"It has proved impossible to find an appropriate substitute so there is no alternative to postponing the concert until next season. 

"Details of September's concert to celebrate the restoration of the organ will be circulated in due course."


The programme was due to feature:

Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio
Debussy: Syrinx
Debussy: Sonata
Stephen Roberts: Moroccan Sketches
Manuel de Falla: Spanish Dance
Hindemith: Sonata 1937, first movement
Maurice Ravel, arr. Mortlock: Le Tombeau de Couperin



Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bin lorry stuck IN Newbury road

Bin lorry stuck IN Newbury road

Newbury 'sinkhole' update

Newbury 'sinkhole' update

Nelsons Diner in Kennet Centre enters into liquidation

Nelsons Diner in Kennet Centre enters into liquidation

Surprising objection to new Newbury retailer plans

Surprising objection to new Newbury retailer plans

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33