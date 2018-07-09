Thursday's Bedwyn concert cancelled

THE talented Pelléas Ensemble, who were due to play at St Mary's Church, Great Bedwyn, as part of Bedwyn Music Society's summer music series have had to cancel Thursday's concert due to injury of one of its musicians.



The trio comprise viola player Luba Tunnicliffe, flautist Henry Roberts and Oliver Wass on harp.

The music society issued the following statement on Monday:

"We are sorry to announce that the harpist in the ensemble has suffered an injury and will be unable to play for several weeks.

"It has proved impossible to find an appropriate substitute so there is no alternative to postponing the concert until next season.

"Details of September's concert to celebrate the restoration of the organ will be circulated in due course."



The programme was due to feature:

Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio

Debussy: Syrinx

Debussy: Sonata

Stephen Roberts: Moroccan Sketches

Manuel de Falla: Spanish Dance

Hindemith: Sonata 1937, first movement

Maurice Ravel, arr. Mortlock: Le Tombeau de Couperin







