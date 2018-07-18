An online and digital TV sensation, Little Baby Bum is the world’s largest educational YouTube channel with over 15 million subscribers and 16 billion views. Since the channel was launched in 2011, the show has won several awards and holds the Guinness World record for the most-watched educational video of all time. And you can step into the magical and colourful world of Little Baby Bum Live in a brand-new stage show at the Corn Exchange on Friday.

Combining puppetry, live action and animation, little ones and their families have the opportunity to join popular Little Baby Bum characters Mia, Jacus, Twinkle and their Nursery Rhyme friends as they come to life, live on the stage, on their latest adventure.

The high-energy show is perfect for ages two and up and, along with heaps of action and excitement, you can enjoy plenty of songs including firm family favourites such as Ring-a-ring o' Roses and The Wheels on the Bus.

Join the fun with Little Baby Bum Live at 10.30am & 1.30pm. For booking details visit www.cornexchangenew.com