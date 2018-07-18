Calling military book buffs

Hungerford Bookshop is having a military history season, launching at Croft Hall on August 9 with esteeemed military historian Sir Antony Beevor talking to General Sir Mike Jackson about his latest bestseller Arnhem: The Battle of the Bridges, 1944. They will debate whether the battle really was doomed from the start and explore the 'what ifs' of the campaign. Written in Beevor's inimitable and gripping narrative style, Arnhem is about much more than a single, dramatic battle - it looks into the very heart of war. Tickets are selling fast.

The season continues with Sir Max Hastings (September 28) on Vietnam An Epic Tragedy 1945-1975, Ben Macintyre’s The Spy & The Traitor (October 4) and James Holland Big Week: The Biggest Air Battle of World war Two (October 17).

at www.hungerfordbookshop.co.uk