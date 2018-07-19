Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Supper date with antiques expert

Hungerford antiques dealer Stewart Hofgartner will be at The Watermill, Bagnor on Tuesday (July 24)

Well-known for his appearances on the popular television programme Dickinson’s Real Deal, Hungerford antiques dealer Stewart Hofgartner will be at The Watermill, Bagnor on Tuesday (July 24)  for a special Supper Club event.

Stewart has owned Below Stairs of Hungerford for 40 years and is praised for helping to sustain the town’s reputation as an important destination for the antique hunter.

As well as selling antiques and collectables, the business also provides customers with valuations and repair services. Described as “an Aladdin’s Cave of 19th and 20th century antiques”, over the years Stewart has expanded the premises to incorporate two onsite workshops where skilled craftsmen restore and recondition his finds.

One of the original dealers on Dickinson’s Real Deal, he contributes to many other programmes.

Stewart will share stories from his work on TV and career in antiques during a supper talk in the theatre's tithe barn restaurant. Supper will be served at 7.30pm and the talk will begin at approximately 8.30pm.

The event is open to everyone  tickets are priced at £23 and are available online at www.watermill.org.uk/supper_club_stewart_hofgartner or by calling the box office on 01635 46044.

