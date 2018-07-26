Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hooked on theatre

Outdoor musical Peter Pan at Shaw House

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Hooked on theatre

Soar away to Neverland at Shaw House with Immersion Theatre’s magical musical Peter Pan, on Monday, August 13, at 6pm (gates open at 5pm).

Think happy thoughts and fly high as the mischievous Peter embarks on an awfully big adventure, introducing the Darling children to the Lost Boys, cheeky Tinkerbell, hilarious Smee and a host of other exciting characters, before facing the most feared villain of them all... the infamous Captain Hook.

Filled with catchy music, heaps of audience interaction, a laugh-a-minute script and the opportunity to meet the characters after the show, this story of the boy who never grew up promises to entertain all the family. You’ll be Hooked!

Tickets: Adults £12 (£11 with West Berkshire Card), 16 and under £8 (£7 with West Berkshire Card). Available from Shaw House on 01635 279279 or online - www.westberkshireheritage.org/whats-on

The performance will last approximately one hour 40 minutes (plus 20 minute interval time).

Take your own seating/rug, warm clothes and picnic. The café will be open serving light refreshments including ice cream and locally-produced beer and cider.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Get your bins out by 6am as heatwave continues

Get your bins out by 6am

Woman attacked at Newbury Racecourse

Woman attacked at Newbury Raceciurse

Dogs Trust shop manager stole £26,000

Court No.1 New

Long delays on M4 following earlier accident

Long delays on M4 following earlier accident

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33