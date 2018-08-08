Reading Festival weekend tickets sold out

www.readingandleedsfestival.com

As thousands gear up for Reading and Leeds 2018 over the bank holiday weekend August 24-26, all weekend tickets for Reading Festival have now completely sold out. Festival fans are urged to snap up Leeds Weekend and Reading Friday/Sunday day tickets from official ticket agents as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Eager fans have snapped up tickets for headline performances from Kendrick Lamar, Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy, alongside sets from more than 200 exciting artists appearing at what promises to be the biggest music weekend of the summer.

Those who’ve missed out on Reading Festival weekend tickets can still purchase tickets for Friday and Sunday at Reading as well as weekend and day tickets at Leeds Festival for the chance to see the same amazing line up including Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Mike Shinoda, Wolf Alice, Dua Lipa, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Pale Waves, Slaves, Shame, Rex Orange County, Maggie Rogers and many more across the weekend.

Tickets available at www.readingfestival.com/tickets