Our guys at the Fringe

Newbury Youth Theatre in Edinburgh

NYT/Edinburgh

NEWBURY Youth Theatre have arrived safely in Edinburgh and are now performing at the Fringe following the highly successful preview of their latest play Of Rags and Bones at the Corn Exchange. This is  their 22nd consecutive tour to the Fringe, which is the largest arts festival in the world. While NYT settled in, set up and hit the streets to sell the show, producer ROBIN STRAPP took a look at what’s ahead, in this week's Newbury Weekly News.

For Ben Prout, 15, who plays Merlin in the show, this will be his first visit to Edinburgh. He said: “I’ve never lived in a city before, but Edinburgh is really beautiful. I feel I could live here. The Fringe is really special and our show is unique, inspired and original and the storytelling is excellent, I’m so looking forward to the run.”

