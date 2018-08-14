Third Wednesday of the month

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

NEWBURY Jazz Platform is up and running again, with once-a-month sessions.

This month’s session takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, August 15) at The Lamb pub in Enborne Road, Newbury.

The evenings are organised by Gavin Wilkinson, Gail Hendrickx and Maia Hendrickx Nutley and take place on the third Wednesday of each month (7.30pm-10.30pm).  NJP is open to all, instrumentalists and singers, whether seasoned performers, those learning to play jazz, or for people who just want to sit and enjoy the music.

Entrance £2, 7.30-10.30pm.

