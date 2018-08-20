Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

10 artists at Sandham

Made in the Hood exhibition well worth a visit this week

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886663

madeinthehood

Made in the Hood have the work of 10 artists on display in the exhibition room and grounds at the National Trust’s Sandham Memorial Chapel. New this year are Helen Williams' 'phases of the moon' ceramic sculpture and wind chimes in the gardens. Simon Ball's latest landscape photography is of Scotland, with some stunning shots, including a beautiful puffin.
Helen Mortimer has been exploring the hilltop towns of Spain in her colourful silk paintings.
There’s also glass by Julie Smith, beads by Bangle Jewellery and ceramics by Sally Courage and Teresa Munn. Jo Arkell's elegant thrown pots, Pearl Hailstone's expressive watercolours and Pat Clarke's cheeky animal sculptures are always popular!
This week’s opening times are Wednesday to bank holiday Monday 11am- 4pm (5pm at weekends)

