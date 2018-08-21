The Rev returns for a big damn gig

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band return to Arlington Arts this Thursday at 8pm.

Southern Indiana-bred singer-guitarist Reverend Peyton is the bigger-than-life frontman of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David 'Honeyboy' Edwards.

From the foot-stomping Raise A Little Hell to the upbeat optimism of We Deserve A Happy Ending, the band bring a certain energy to each performance that just leave audiences wanting more. One of Arlington Arts favourites, Rev Peyton and his Big Damn Band have sold out there multiple times, so there’s no question why they’re back again.

Now boasting 10 albums and hundreds of live shows under their belt, the Big Damn Band has a vast wealth of experience to pull upon during a show and the veteran performers consistently connect with their fans on the road.

