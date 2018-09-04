Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Learn songs from classic movie musicals

Join The Watermill 's scratch choir this Sunday

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Learn songs from classic movie musicals

Take your singing skills to the next level in a day-long event at The Watermill theatre, Bagnor, on Sunday. Participants will spend the day with a group of like-minded people rehearsing classic songs from movie musicals such as Wind Beneath My Wings, 9 to 5 and Footloose. The choir will be led by Tom Self, on-stage musical director for The Watermill’s hit summer musical Sweet Charity, running until Saturday 15 September. The day will conclude with an informal performance to an invited audience of family and friends in The Watermill’s beautiful tithe barn restaurant. The restaurant will be open for dinner from 6pm.


Rehearsals 10am – 6pm

Performance 7.30pm

Price £30

watermill.org.uk
Box Office 01635 64044

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

A4 closed following crash - updated

A4 closed following crash

Hermitage man admits to possessing child pornography

Hermitage man admits to possessing child pornography

Green bin charge starts on Monday

Green bin charge starts on Monday

Thatcham's Nature Discovery Centre looking for bags of help

Thatcham's Nature Discovery Centre looking for bags of help

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33