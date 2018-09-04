Learn songs from classic movie musicals

Take your singing skills to the next level in a day-long event at The Watermill theatre, Bagnor, on Sunday. Participants will spend the day with a group of like-minded people rehearsing classic songs from movie musicals such as Wind Beneath My Wings, 9 to 5 and Footloose. The choir will be led by Tom Self, on-stage musical director for The Watermill’s hit summer musical Sweet Charity, running until Saturday 15 September. The day will conclude with an informal performance to an invited audience of family and friends in The Watermill’s beautiful tithe barn restaurant. The restaurant will be open for dinner from 6pm.



Rehearsals 10am – 6pm

Performance 7.30pm

Price £30

watermill.org.uk

Box Office 01635 64044