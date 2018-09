Rehearsals are well underway for this year's Nomads Musical Theatre show.

The Newbury-based theatre company will be showcasing their latest musical production, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, at the Corn Exchange next month.

The show will run from October 3-6.

Tickets are available from the Corn Exchange.

Age guide: 12 years+

So dust off your dance shoes and get ready for a fun and fabulous show.