Temperatures rising ...



ENJOY a night of musical nostalgia with the Three Degrees on Saturday at the Corn Exchange.

Originally formed in 1963 in Philadelphia, The Three Degrees are known all around the world for their large catalogue of hits including When Will I See You Again, Dirty Ol’ Man and Take Good Care of Yourself. With their soulful voices, spectacular gowns and fabulous stage shows, their performance will include two original members, Helen Scott and Valerie Holiday, along with Freddie Pool.

Supporting the event is Richie Sampson, a former member of The Drifters, who will perform a 70s disco set including Disco Inferno, Love Train, Hold Back The Night, Get Down On It, Never Too Much, You Sexy Thing and All Night Long.

Make sure you bring your dancing shoes.

To book tickets for an evening of soul and disco classics, visit www.cornexchangenew.com